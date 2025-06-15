Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.16 Million Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 109,844 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,395,000 after buying an additional 840,842 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $2,927,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $5,667,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YPF. Wall Street Zen cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

YPF opened at $36.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

