Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.85 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,242 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.27% of Federated Hermes worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $401,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 246.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $208,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 55.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,355,430.20. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE FHI opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $43.92.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

