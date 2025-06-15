Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.10 Million Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,581 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Badger Meter worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $1,615,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 363,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,034,000 after purchasing an additional 68,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus set a $240.00 price target on Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.80.

Shares of BMI opened at $242.41 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.17 and a 12-month high of $256.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.04.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

