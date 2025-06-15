Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 144.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,239 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Laureate Education by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 1,875.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.62. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

