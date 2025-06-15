Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.12 Million in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,414 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 589.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.88. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $755.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.45 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Popular’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other Popular news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $52,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,365.72. This trade represents a 12.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Popular from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPOP

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

