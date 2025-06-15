Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 359,608 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.58% of Brookline Bancorp worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $911.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

