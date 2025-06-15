Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,181 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,368 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $90.85.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

