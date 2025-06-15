Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 19,623 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,465,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 29.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 18.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $671,272.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,826,540.99. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $956,653.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,091 shares in the company, valued at $17,760,529.79. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,398 shares of company stock worth $4,439,950. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.