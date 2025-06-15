Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 411.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNA. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 646.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, insider Steven George Hughes sold 9,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $297,492.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,721. This represents a 11.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $657,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,811.60. The trade was a 19.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,857. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.95. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.