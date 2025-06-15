Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $5,386,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 621.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,097,204.50. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $1,158,431.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 166,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,504,565.30. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,148 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:GWRE opened at $253.17 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $131.82 and a one year high of $263.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.25, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

