Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 116,999 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,999 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.47% of Travere Therapeutics worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,973,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,641,000 after purchasing an additional 289,173 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,409,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,974,000 after acquiring an additional 534,500 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 608.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,733 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,174,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 583,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 165,085 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $398,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,591.65. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $37,279.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,925.75. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $473,814. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Travere Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The firm had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

