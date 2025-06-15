Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 134,220 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134,220 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of SPS Commerce worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 123,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 35.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.56.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 2.2%

SPSC opened at $134.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average of $156.37. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

