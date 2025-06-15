Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 147,184 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,184 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.71% of Zymeworks worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Zymeworks by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 480.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZYME. TD Securities began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Zymeworks stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $881.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.17. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. Zymeworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 196,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,194,212.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,699,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,706,475.58. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 616,722 shares of company stock worth $7,243,221. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

