Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,723,691 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723,691 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,953,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,329,000 after buying an additional 732,355 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Exelon Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of EXC opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

