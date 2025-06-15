Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 191,757 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 191,757 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of ADMA Biologics worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1,149.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $158,069.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,345.60. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,190,314.14. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $814,936. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

