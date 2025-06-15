Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 226,185 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,185 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.37% of LiveRamp worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,124.70 and a beta of 1.01. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $578,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 79,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,328. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

