Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 299,389 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 86.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299,389 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $192.49 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.50 and its 200 day moving average is $185.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

