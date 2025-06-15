Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 3,226 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $1,059,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.