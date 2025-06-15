Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 47,781 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,781 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE SJM opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $93.93 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.80.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

