Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 7,169 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $2,538,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Argus upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

