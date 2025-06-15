Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 97,749 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,749 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,344,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after buying an additional 209,502 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2,621.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

