Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,776 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Terra Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Terra Alpha Investments LLC now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

General Mills Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:GIS opened at $53.50 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

