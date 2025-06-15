Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.57. 4,380,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,712,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

AUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.59.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $272,894.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,116. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,294,000. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,053,632,000. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,020,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,029,000 after buying an additional 2,687,191 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,839,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

