Bessemer Venture Partners Viii Sells 500,000 Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $51,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,503,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,364,242. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ServiceTitan stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the first quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

TTAN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

