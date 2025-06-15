Best Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 12th

Oracle, Applied Digital, and Riot Platforms are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, utilize, or invest significantly in blockchain technology. These firms may offer services like cryptocurrency mining, digital ledger solutions, smart-contract platforms, or infrastructure supporting decentralized finance, and their stock performance often reflects both general market trends and the evolving adoption of blockchain applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded up $25.16 on Thursday, hitting $201.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,927,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,628,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.36. The firm has a market cap of $563.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $202.31.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. 25,510,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,956,961. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,192,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,251,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

