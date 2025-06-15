Best Small Cap Stocks To Watch Today – June 13th

Circle Internet Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AltC Acquisition, Robin Energy, Spring Valley Acquisition, Houston American Energy, and SharpLink Gaming are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market capitalization generally falls between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are smaller and often less established, they can offer higher growth potential but also tend to be more volatile and risky than large-cap companies. Investors may include small caps in their portfolios to diversify and seek above-average returns over the long term. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

NYSE:CRCL traded up $19.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.46. 27,800,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,041,152. Circle Internet Group has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $138.57.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $22.76. 129,336,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,893,354. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE:ALCC traded down $3.55 on Friday, reaching $64.48. 38,026,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. AltC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Robin Energy (RBNE)

Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

Shares of RBNE traded up $9.59 on Friday, hitting $12.94. 96,873,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,201. Robin Energy has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $24.65.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Shares of SV stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,131,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

Houston American Energy (HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

NYSE:HUSA traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,220,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,494. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $245.42 million, a P/E ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Houston American Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of SBET stock traded down $23.02 on Friday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,329,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,847. SharpLink Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $124.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

