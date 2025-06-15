BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.78. 30,780,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 36,593,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBAI. Northland Securities lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.29.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In other news, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 634,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,273.20. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 293,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,817.87. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,219 shares of company stock valued at $752,605. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

See Also

