Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boyd Group Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Boyd Group Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BYDGF

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $153.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 0.71. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $136.81 and a 1 year high of $198.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $778.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.70 million.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.