Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

