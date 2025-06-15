Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) PT at $154.21

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $112.71 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average is $111.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $268.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

