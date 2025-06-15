Brokerages Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Price Target at $52.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 4.7%

NYSE ADM opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $66.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 350.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,030,000 after buying an additional 13,579,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,521,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,597 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $81,306,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,145,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

