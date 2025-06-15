Brokerages Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Target Price at $116.00

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

BSX opened at $99.60 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.9% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,830,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

