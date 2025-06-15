Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.41 and last traded at $81.42. Approximately 801,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,636,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.03.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.24.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 41,949 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 7,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 6,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

