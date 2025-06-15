Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 169.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $448.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Cadence Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CADE

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.