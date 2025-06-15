Cantor Fitzgerald Expects Stronger Earnings for Oracle

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oracle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.37. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.32.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $215.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

