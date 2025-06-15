Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $161.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $162.94.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

