Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $237,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,578.49. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $662,879.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 150,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CWST. TD Cowen started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $117.77 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

