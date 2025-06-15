CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,229,000 after acquiring an additional 245,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,039,000 after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,416,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,390,000 after buying an additional 605,403 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $132.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.08.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $584,980 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

