Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Holdings Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 806.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,796 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.42% of Century Communities worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCS. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,786.66. This represents a 21.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,400 shares of company stock worth $130,426. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

