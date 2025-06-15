Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $212.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

