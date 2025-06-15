CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $142.50 and last traded at $145.11. Approximately 4,668,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 21,438,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $42.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.37.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

In related news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,440. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

