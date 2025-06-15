Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,594 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,451,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,084 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,594,000 after purchasing an additional 795,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after buying an additional 606,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,600,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,103,602 shares in the company, valued at $383,219,338.58. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $919,477.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 589,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,395,558.78. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 679,594 shares of company stock worth $35,108,005. 16.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 1.1%

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.93 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Noble Financial raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

