CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance
CSPCY stock opened at C$4.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.70. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.62.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.