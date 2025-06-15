CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

CSPCY stock opened at C$4.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.70. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.62.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

