CX Institutional Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after buying an additional 2,535,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

