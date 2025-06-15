CX Institutional Acquires New Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $71.36.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Argus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 9,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $601,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,661,697.80. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,467.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,586 shares of company stock worth $10,997,929. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

