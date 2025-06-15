CX Institutional Acquires New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,261,000 after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 180,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ED opened at $103.89 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.27.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

