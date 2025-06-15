CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 1,317 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 595.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $164.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.21 and a 200 day moving average of $190.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $265.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

