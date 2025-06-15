CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 2,765 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2403 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

