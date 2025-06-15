CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 513 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.8%

IDXX opened at $522.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.45. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $530.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

