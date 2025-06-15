CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 6,602 Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after buying an additional 89,269 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 230,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 38,382 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 1,421.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLTW opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.88. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $51.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

